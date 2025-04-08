First Look at “Predator: Killer of Killers” Coming Exclusively to Hulu in June
“Predator: Killer of Killers” is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, with Josh Wassung from The Third Floor as co-director.
Hulu has revealed the first look, poster and release date for Predator: Killer of Killers, debuting in June.
What's Happening:
- Today, 20th Century Studios revealed that Predator: Killer of Killers, an original animated action-adventure film within the Predator universe, is scheduled to debut on June 6, 2025, exclusively on Hulu.
- Check out the first look and poster.
About Predator: Killer of Killers:
- The anthology narrative focuses on three of history's most formidable warriors: a Viking raider guiding her son on a brutal quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who defies his Samurai brother in a fierce battle for dominance, and a WWII pilot navigating the skies to face a supernatural threat endangering the Allied forces.
- While each of these combatants is a deadly force within their respective realms, they ultimately encounter a new foe, the ultimate predator among killers.
Credits:
- Predator: Killer of Killers is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, with Josh Wassung from The Third Floor serving as co-director.
- The screenplay is written by Micho Robert Rutare, while the story is a joint creation of Trachtenberg and Rutare, inspired by characters initially created by Jim Thomas and John Thomas.
- The production team features producers John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, p.g.a., Marc Toberoff, and Ben Rosenblatt, p.g.a., along with executive producers Lawrence Gordon, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Stefan Grube.
