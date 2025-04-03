First Look and Date Announcement for Season 2 of Hulu Original Series "Nine Perfect Strangers"
The show stars Nicole Kidman, Henry Golding, and Lena Olin, among others.
Hulu has revealed a first look and the date announcement for Season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers.
What’s Happening:
- Nine Perfect Strangers returns for its second season, featuring nine new individuals who gather to experience Masha's psychedelic therapy at Zauberwald, set against the stunning backdrop of the Austrian Alps.
- The season is set to premiere on May 21, 2025, with the first two episodes available at launch, followed by weekly episodes on Hulu.
About Nine Perfect Strangers:
- Nine strangers brought together in unexpected ways receive an invitation from the enigmatic guru Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman) to participate in a transformative wellness retreat set in the Austrian Alps.
- Throughout the week, she pushes them to their limits. Will they make it? Will she?
- Masha is prepared to explore any means necessary to facilitate healing for all, including herself.
Cast:
- Nicole Kidman
- Henry Golding
- Lena Olin
- Annie Murphy
- Christine Baranski
- Lucas Englander
- King Princess
- Murray Bartlett
- Dolly de Leon
- Maisie Richardson-Sellers
- Mark Strong
- Aras Aydin
Credits:
- The series is produced by David E. Kelley in collaboration with Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films, and Fifth Season, which is also responsible for its distribution.
- The executive production team includes David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Molly Allen, Jonathan Levine, Rachel Shukert, Liane Moriarty, Matthew Tinker, Anthony Byrne, and JH Butterworth.
