New Season of “Bachelor in Paradise” is Set to Be a Little More “Golden” Than Before
Gary Levingston said you can expect “a lot of dancing in the sand but more so than that, laying out in the sun and just enjoying the moment and looking for love in all the right places.”
For the first time ever, Golden Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants will be joining all of your Bachelor and Bachelorette favorites from seasons past on Bachelor in Paradise.
What’s Happening:
- On March 24, during the After the Final Rose special that highlighted Grant Ellis's engagement to Juliana Pasquarosa, an exciting announcement was also revealed.
- As the episode wrapped up, host Jesse Palmer announced that The Bachelor franchise would be bringing some familiar faces to the beach.
- According to People he said, “Please welcome your newest and first-ever Golden Bachelor in Paradise cast members," as Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston entered the stage. “For the first time ever, golden men and women will be hitting the beaches of paradise alongside all of your Bachelor and Bachelorette favorites from seasons past, and I don't know if I've ever been more excited for anything ever."
- Leslie was the runner-up on Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor and shared how excited she is to see how it plays out “The beach is my thing, so I'm very excited, and I'm so excited to be with my old friends, make new friends, and just maybe find love."
- Palmer said “You're gonna see a lot of familiar faces there, that's for sure. I'm excited for you."
- Gary, a contestant in Joan Vassos' first season of The Golden Bachelorette, later indicated what audiences could expect from him, saying, “A lot of dancing in the sand but more so than that, laying out in the sun and just enjoying the moment and looking for love in all the right places."
- Palmer also announced that Zoe McGrady, one of the final four contestants alongside Grant this season, will be going to Paradise.
- Several participants for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, which concluded its ninth season in December 2023, have already been announced.
