Hulu Releases Trailer and Key Art for the Second Season of "Vanderpump Villa"
All 10 episodes will be released at once.
Hulu has released the trailer, key art, and date announcement for all ten episodes for the second season of Vanderpump Villa.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu's original series Vanderpump Villa is set to deliver an exciting second season, with all ten episodes scheduled to premiere on April 24, 2025.
- Following a successful season in the South of France, Vanderpump Villa unveils Castello Rosato, a magnificent 12th-century castle situated in a breathtaking Italian setting.
- Renowned for her timeless elegance and flair, Lisa Vanderpump enhances the experience with bespoke luxury and unforgettable events.
- Both new and returning staff face increased challenges, notably with one outstanding individual earning a $30,000 bonus.
- With fervent romances, fierce rivalries, and surprising developments including the watchful eye of former employee Stassi Schroeder Vanderpump Villa promises another summer brimming with luxury and excitement.
- Check out the trailer below.
Villa Staff:
- Stassi Schroeder (Special VIP)
- Anthony (Executive Chef)
- Marciano (Server)
- Grace (Housekeeper)
- Hannah (Server)
- Andre (Bartender)
- Gabriella (Events Coordinator)
- Tyler (Activities Coordinator)
- Ashley (Cook)
- Hagen (Housekeeper)
- Lexee (Bartender)
- Dominic (Cook)
- Tyler (Server)
- Alyssa (Server)
- Bridget (Sous Chef)
- Aidan (Server)
- Sianna (Events Coordinator)
- Siadi (Guest Services)
- Sheribel (Server)
- Sam (Bartender)
Credits:
- Lisa Vanderpump is the executive producer through her Villa Rosa production company, while the series is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions.
