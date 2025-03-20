“IMPACT x Nightline: Confessions of a Child Bride” Shares the Story of Courtney Stodden’s Marriage at the Age of 16 to Actor Doug Hutchison
The episode features a candid interview with Courtney Stodden, where she discusses the challenges of her marriage to Doug Hutchison.
ABC News Studios' IMPACT x Nightline: Confessions of a Child Bride will be available for streaming exclusively on Hulu starting Thursday, March 20.
What’s Happening:
- This week on IMPACT x Nightline, co-anchor Juju Chang interviews Courtney Stodden, who, at the age of 16, married actor Doug Hutchison, then 51, with her parents' approval.
- In 2011, Nightline featured the couple in their first interview as newlyweds, during which Stodden described them as soulmates. However, following their divorce, Stodden has become an advocate against underage marriage, claiming she was groomed by Hutchison.
- In this candid discussion, she reveals personal experiences, including losing her virginity to Hutchison on their wedding night, enduring relentless scrutiny from paparazzi and tabloids, navigating the challenges of leaving her marriage, facing cyberbullying from high-profile celebrities, and coping with the long-term consequences of being a child bride.
- The episode features an exclusive interview with Courtney Stodden, who openly addresses the challenging elements of her marriage to Doug Hutchison.
- Additionally, the program offers new interviews from several prominent individuals, including Alexis Tereszcuk, an entertainment reporter and former editorial editor at Radar Online; Kristyn Burtt, an entertainment reporter for The Tom Bernard Show; and Kelley Carter, a senior entertainment reporter at Andscape.
More On Hulu:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com