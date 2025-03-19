Hulu Reveals Official Trailer for the Final Season of “The Handmaid's Tale”
The sixth season will have a total of 10 episodes.
Hulu has released the trailer for the sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale.
What's Happening:
- Check out the official trailer for the final season of The Handmaid's Tale.
- The sixth season marks the concluding chapter of Hulu’s dystopian series, set to debut on April 8, 2025.
- By the conclusion of the season on May 27, 2025, a total of 10 episodes will have aired.
- Although there are several new actors, most original members will reprise their roles.
- Notable returnees include Elisabeth Moss as June, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello, and Madeline Brewer as Janine.
- Yvonne Strahovski returns as Serena Joy Waterford, adding depth to the storyline, while Josh Charles joins the cast.
- Previous seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale are still available to stream on Hulu.
