Hulu Reveals Official Trailer for the Final Season of “The Handmaid's Tale”

The sixth season will have a total of 10 episodes.
by |
Tags: , ,

Hulu has released the trailer for the sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale.

What's Happening:

  • Check out the official trailer for the final season of The Handmaid's Tale.

  • The sixth season marks the concluding chapter of Hulu’s dystopian series, set to debut on April 8, 2025.
  • By the conclusion of the season on May 27, 2025, a total of 10 episodes will have aired.
  • Although there are several new actors, most original members will reprise their roles.
  • Notable returnees include Elisabeth Moss as June, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello, and Madeline Brewer as Janine.
  • Yvonne Strahovski returns as Serena Joy Waterford, adding depth to the storyline, while Josh Charles joins the cast.
  • Previous seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale are still available to stream on Hulu.

More On Hulu:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy