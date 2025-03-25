Will Bystanders Get Involved Or Mind Their Own Business On a New Episode of “What Would You Do?”
You can watch episodes the next day on Hulu.
The popular show What Would You Do? will have a brand new episode airing on Wednesday, April 9.
What’s Happening:
- Hidden cameras show how individuals respond in situations that challenge them to either take action or mind their own business.
- In this new episode, observers respond to a husband urging his wife to share photos online for financial gain, the issue of fraternity hazing, a devoted mother's concerns regarding IVF, and children resorting to unhealthy tactics to stay awake all night.
- You can see this episode on Wednesday, April 9, from 10:02 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC and the next day on Hulu.
