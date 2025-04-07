Thomas Doherty Joins Season 2 of Hit Hulu Series “Paradise”

News of the "Tell Me Lies" actor's casting dropped the same day that Season 1 of "Paradise" begins an encore airing on ABC.

Thomas Doherty, who recently appeared in season 2 of Tell Me Lies, is joining the second season of another Hulu show – Paradise.

What’s Happening:



Exact details on Doherty’s character are being kept under wraps, as is the case with the other recent addition to the cast, Shailene Woodley.

In addition to having appeared in Tell Me Lies, Doherty has also appeared in Hulu's High Fidelity and Descendants 2 and 3.

Paradise is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs, and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.

is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs, and a high-stakes investigation unfolds. Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV star in the debut season.

The full first season of Paradise is set to air on ABC.

