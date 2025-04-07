Thomas Doherty Joins Season 2 of Hit Hulu Series “Paradise”
News of the "Tell Me Lies" actor's casting dropped the same day that Season 1 of "Paradise" begins an encore airing on ABC.
Thomas Doherty, who recently appeared in season 2 of Tell Me Lies, is joining the second season of another Hulu show – Paradise.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that Doherty has been tapped for a key recurring role in the upcoming second season of Hulu’s breakout political thriller from creator Dan Fogelman.
- Exact details on Doherty’s character are being kept under wraps, as is the case with the other recent addition to the cast, Shailene Woodley.
- In addition to having appeared in Tell Me Lies, Doherty has also appeared in Hulu’s High Fidelity series as well as Descendants 2 and 3.
- Paradise is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs, and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.
- Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV star in the debut season.
- The full first season of Paradise is set to air on ABC beginning tonight, April 7th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.
