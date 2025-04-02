Crime Drama “Durango” from Eliza Clark in Development at Hulu

Clark previously served as showrunner of FX’s “Y: The Last Man."
by |
Tags: , ,

Eliza Clark and Media Res are developing an original crime drama series for Hulu, titled Durango.

What’s Happening:

  • Variety reports that Eliza Clark’s new original crime drama series, Durango, is in development at Hulu.
  • Durango is the story of two Gen Z nobodies, Bunny and Mikey, one a down-and-out waitress, the other a washed up ski-bum, whose lives are placed in peril after they impulsively grab a pile of money from Mikey’s ex (fake) wife, and her current (real) Russian gangster lover.
  • A Bonnie and Clyde for the TikTok generation, Durango is a look at love, crime, domesticity, conspiracy and passion through the lens of two young rebels who decide they aren’t going to settle for the disappointing existence life has gifted them.
  • The series will be written by Clark, with Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive producing on behalf of Media Res.
  • Some of Clark’s previous writing credits include TNT’s Animal Kingdom, Extant and The Killing, as well as showrunner of FX’s Y: The Last Man.

More Hulu News: