Interview: Nathan Lee Graham on Bringing His Theatrical Flair to "Mid-Century Modern"

Few actors can command both the stage and screen with the kind of effortless charm and comedic precision that Nathan Lee Graham does. From his scene-stealing roles in Zoolander and The Comeback to his Broadway performances in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Hadestown, Graham has long been a master of delivering wit, warmth, and undeniable presence. Now, in Hulu’s Mid-Century Modern, he brings all of his skills to a role that feels tailor-made for him. I had the pleasure of speaking with Nathan about the series, the joy of working with legendary director James Burrows, and how the magic of live audience sitcoms brings a fresh kind of excitement to his craft.

Alex: I've been waiting for this show my entire adult life, but you must have been waiting for something like this your entire career, because it allows you to combine so many of the skills that you've honed on stage and screen. Was this a dream come true? Do you feel like this lets you work in all of your crafts?

Nathan Lee Graham: Well, let me tell you something. To be quite honest, it wasn't even a part of my dream, because I'm just one of those working actors who is so proud to call myself a working actor. It's all I've ever done. So when things like this happen, it makes my head explode. I'm like, "Wow, how did this fall into my lap?" I'm so excited just to be a part of it and enjoying every minute of it, I must tell you. And it is exciting to bring all of my skills to the forefront because it does require that - my physical comedy, my timing, the dramatic scenes that happen on a dime in that Norman Lear kind of way. It does bring all of it together. And then to be in front of an audience and screw up lines and flub them and have to fix them - this is completely new for me. It's exciting, and it's vulnerable, and it's scary. But overall, I'm just having a great time.

Alex: One of my favorite projects you've been involved with prior to this was The Comeback, which gave a behind-the-scenes look at a sitcom, and Jim Burroughs even got to play himself. Now you're working with him as a director. Was this a reunion for you guys? Was it weird? Did it feel meta?

Nathan Lee Graham: It did feel meta because Dan Bucatinsky also wrote for The Comeback, and he's one of the head writers here on Mid-Century Modern. It was magical. Show business is really smaller than people think. The Comeback was so innovative at its time and just amazing to do, and now it's sort of iconic - I think I can say that. I'm so happy to be a part of that. And here I am in another, well, I'm just going to call it - a classic, iconic show - Mid-Century Modern.

Alex: I think we can call it that.

Nathan Lee Graham: Yes, let's just call it that! So it's exciting to be with Mr. Burrows again. I mean, it's just incredible.

Alex: The writing is great, but there are moments where you can tell, this line is funny on paper, and then there are moments where you can tell that the three of you are really bringing something extra, plussing it, adding an attitude or a moment that you can’t write. It's very much like The Golden Girls, where a Dorothy line feels like a Dorothy line, no matter what. How do you guys work together to come up with those moments?

Nathan Lee Graham: Television is a writer’s medium. So even though the line may look the way it does on the page, if the line is set up for me to give a Dorothy Zbornak look before a line or after a line, that’s written in. And when you're working in concert with great people, I already know, oh, I know what they want me to do here. I'm going to hold, and then I'm going to do this, and that's going to happen, and then we're going to go off the line. So it's all in concert. Everyone's working together. And with Jimmy Burrows, he's making you hold for that, he's making you pick up that. It’s subtle, but it's amazing. And then the writers, of course, are the best. They're the best in Hollywood.

Nathan Lee Graham’s infectious energy and deep appreciation for the craft of television shine through in Mid-Century Modern. As he steps into a role that lets him flex every artistic muscle he’s honed throughout his career, it’s clear that audiences are in for something special. With the magic of live-audience sitcoms, a sharp writing team, and the legendary touch of James Burrows, this show is already making waves. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Graham’s work or just discovering his brilliance, Mid-Century Modern is set to be a must-watch. And if his excitement is any indication, this is just the beginning of something truly special.

All 10 episodes of Mid-Century Modern are now streaming on Hulu.