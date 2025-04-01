Will Harrison and Johnny Berchtold Join the Cast of Hulu’s Limited Series On the Murdaugh Murders
The series will explore the captivating family history of Maggie and Alex Murdaugh, with insights from journalist Mandy Matney, creator of the “Murdaugh Murders Podcast”.
Johnny Berchtold and Will Harrison are set to be in the upcoming untitled limited series on Hulu that focuses on the Murdaugh Murders.
What’s Happening:
- Johnny Berchtold and Will Harrison are set to join the untitled Hulu limited series focused on the Murdaugh Murders, which is being developed by showrunner Michael D. Fuller in collaboration with Erin Lee Carr, according to Deadline.
- The series explores the extraordinary family saga of Maggie and Alex Murdaugh, presenting a compelling narrative based on extensive reporting by journalist Mandy Matney, who is also the creator of the well-known Murdaugh Murders Podcast.
- It incorporates exclusive insights gained from years of closely monitoring the case.
- Berchtold has been cast in the regular role of Paul Murdaugh, the youngest son of Alex and Maggie, who is recognized for his reckless partying and frequent involvement in trouble.
- Harrison will recur as Buster Murdaugh, the favored son of the Murdaugh family, who is preparing to pursue a legal career like his father, Alex, and grandfather, Randolph.
- Additionally, as his mother Maggie's beloved son, he has a longstanding rivalry with his younger brother, Paul.
