Production to Begin on "The Handmaid's Tale" Sequel Series, "The Testaments" in A Few Days

The production begins after a string of casting announcements over the last few weeks.

The sequel series to the acclaimed Hulu series, The Handmaid’s Tale, is one step closer to its inevitable debut as production is set to begin on The Testaments in a few days.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has taken to social media The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments , is set to begin soon.

, is set to begin soon. In the post, which features the cast (that has been increasing drastically in the past weeks), we learn that production on the series based on Margaret Atwood’s sequel, is set to begin on April 7th.

Ann Dowd will reprise her role as Aunt Lydia from the hit original series, with Elisabeth Moss as an executive producer of the series.

Dowd has been a series regular on The Handmaid’s Tale for its entire run, playing the sadistic Aunt Lydia Clements. The role has earned her three Emmy nominations and a win in 2017.

for its entire run, playing the sadistic Aunt Lydia Clements. The role has earned her three Emmy nominations and a win in 2017. The Testaments takes place in the dystopian theocracy of Gilead more than 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale. The story follows the lives of three women, Aunt Lydia (Dowd), Agnes (Infiniti) and Daisy, whose fates become intertwined as they uncover the secrets of Gilead and the resistance against its regime.

takes place in the dystopian theocracy of Gilead more than 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale. The story follows the lives of three women, Aunt Lydia (Dowd), Agnes (Infiniti) and Daisy, whose fates become intertwined as they uncover the secrets of Gilead and the resistance against its regime. The Testaments updates come as The Handmaid’s Tale gets closer to its highly-anticipated sixth and final season, which is set to premiere on April 8th with three episodes on Hulu, with new episodes weekly until the series finale on May 27th.

Over the last few weeks, we have been learning of additional cast members joining Dowd in the series, including: Chase Infiniti Lucy Halliday Rowan Blanchard Mattea Conforti

With production set to begin in the coming days, no premiere date for the new Hulu series has been released at this time.