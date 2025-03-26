Hulu's "The Testaments" Adds Another New Cast Member

The new series will be a near direct continuation of "The Handmaid's Tale".

Fresh on the heels of an earlier casting announcement, Hulu has added yet another to the cast of its upcoming The Testaments.

Mattea Conforti is the newest series regular joining the cast of Hulu’s The Testaments , reports Variety .

, . Based on Margaret Atwood’s book of the same name, The Testaments follows the events of The Handmaid’s Tale , as a new generation of younger women learn to grow up in Gilead and fight against the oppression they’ve come to know as normal.

Conforti will star as Becka, a student alongside Gilead's elite who is questioning whether she's okay with her future prospects.

The Testaments is coming just on the heels of The Handmaid’s Tale ’s final season, set to debut next month on Hulu.

is coming just on the heels of ’s final season, set to debut next month on Hulu. This follow-up series will include among its cast members the previously announced Rowan Blanchard and Ann Dowd, continuing to play her role that she originated in the original series.

No timeline has been given on a possible premiere for the new series.

