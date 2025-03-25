New Details Revealed for Season 2 of “Nine Perfect Strangers”
The cast will include Nicole Kidman, Henry Golding and Lena Olin, among others.
New details have been revealed for Season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers.
What's Happening:
- Hulu announced that Season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers is set to premiere this spring, consisting of eight episodes, according to Deadline.
- While the first season launched in 2021, the upcoming season will showcase an almost entirely new cast, and they are relocating from the fictional town of Cabrillo, California, to the Austrian Alps.
- The logline states: “Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru, Masha Dmitrichenko (Kidman), to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself."
- Nine Perfect Strangers premiered as a limited series in September 2021 and quickly became Hulu's most-viewed original content across all categories: drama, comedy, limited series, and unscripted on its launch day and within the first five days of availability.
Cast:
- Nicole Kidman
- Henry Golding
- Lena Olin
- Annie Murphy
- Christine Baranski
- Lucas Englander
- King Princess
- Murray Bartlett
- Dolly de Leon
- Maisie Richardson-Sellers
- Mark Strong
- Aras Aydin
Credits:
- The series is produced by David E. Kelley in collaboration with Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films, and Fifth Season, which also manages its distribution.
- Executive producers include Kelley, Kidman, Per Saari, Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Molly Allen, Jonathan Levine, Rachel Shukert, Liane Moriarty, Matthew Tinker, Anthony Byrne, and JH Butterworth.
