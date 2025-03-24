Hulu Debuts Trailer for New Competition Series "Got to Get Out"
The series looks for contestants to escape a house to win big...but will others let them?
Hulu’s new reality competition show takes the concept of an escape room and turns it up to 100.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has unveiled the first trailer for their new series Got to Get Out.
- The new reality competition show, hosted by Simu Liu, finds contestants locked inside a house with the cash prize rising with every passing second. To win the money, you have to escape the house. But…what if the others don’t want you making a break for it?
- Similar to The Traitors, the contestants are made up of reality stars and reality newbies as everyone looks to escape the house and win big.
- Reality Royalties featured in the series include:
- Cynthia Bailey (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)
- Demi Burnett (The Bachelor)
- Val Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars)
- Clare Crawley (The Bachelor)
- Rashad Jennings (former NFL running back)
- Susan Noles (The Golden Bachelor)
- Omarosa (The Apprentice)
- Spencer Pratt (The Hills)
- Kim Zolciak-Biermann (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)
- They’ll be pitted against the following Reality Rookies: Jill Ashlock, Lindsey Coffey, Yahné Coleman, Shane Dougherty, Steven Giannopoulos, Steve Helling, Nick Metzler, Stein Retzlaff, Rob Roman, Athena Suich, and Athena Vas.
- Got to Get Out premieres April 11th on Hulu.
More Hulu News:
- Liz Meriwether Created Drama Series Based on 1987's "Black Widow" Greenlit by Hulu, Emmy Rossum May Star
- Judges, Mentor Announced for "Project Runway' as Production on Latest Season Begins
- 20th Television and Hulu's "Prison Break" Reboot Adds Clayton Carenas, JR Bourne, Georgie Flores, and Myles Bullock
- Christoph Waltz Joins Season 5 of “Only Murders in the Building"
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now