Hulu Debuts Trailer for New Competition Series "Got to Get Out"

The series looks for contestants to escape a house to win big...but will others let them?

Hulu’s new reality competition show takes the concept of an escape room and turns it up to 100.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has unveiled the first trailer for their new series Got to Get Out .

. The new reality competition show, hosted by Simu Liu, finds contestants locked inside a house with the cash prize rising with every passing second. To win the money, you have to escape the house. But…what if the others don’t want you making a break for it?

, the contestants are made up of reality stars and reality newbies as everyone looks to escape the house and win big. Reality Royalties featured in the series include: Cynthia Bailey ( The Real Housewives of Atlanta ) Demi Burnett ( The Bachelor Val Chmerkovskiy ( Dancing with the Stars Clare Crawley ( The Bachelor ) Rashad Jennings (former NFL running back) Susan Noles ( The Golden Bachelor Omarosa ( The Apprentice ) Spencer Pratt ( The Hills ) Kim Zolciak-Biermann ( The Real Housewives of Atlanta )

They’ll be pitted against the following Reality Rookies: Jill Ashlock, Lindsey Coffey, Yahné Coleman, Shane Dougherty, Steven Giannopoulos, Steve Helling, Nick Metzler, Stein Retzlaff, Rob Roman, Athena Suich, and Athena Vas.

Got to Get Out premieres April 11th on Hulu.

