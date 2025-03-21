Christoph Waltz Joins Season 5 of “Only Murders in the Building”

The actor joins Keegan-Michael Key as the first guest stars revealed for the new season of the hit Hulu series.

Oscar winner Christoph Waltz is the latest to join the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building.

What’s Happening:

Variety reports Hulu Only Murders in the Building .

. Character and plot details are, as usual, being kept under wraps.

He joins the previously announced Keegan-Michael Key in the guest cast of the typically very star-studded series.

Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, Only Murders has become known for casting big stars for its season-long murder mystery arcs – though some of them stick around longer – with the likes of Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, Nathan Lane, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Jane Lynch and many more playing ongoing characters.

and . He also portrayed the iconic James Bond villain Blofeld in two recent films, and . Though no premiere date is known for Only Murders in the Building Season 5, the show has traditionally returned on Hulu in late summer – though it’s worth noting Season 4’s August 27th, 2024 premiere was the latest the show had yet premiered in a given year.

