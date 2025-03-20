Hulu Teases Second Season of Hit Original Series "A Thousand Blows"
What a knockout!
Hulu has teased a second season of their hit original series, A Thousand Blows, promising an arrival “soon" on the platform.
What’s Happening:
- A new season of Hulu’s hit original series, A Thousand Blows, has entered the ring.
- The series has become a critical darling, Inspired by the true life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s.
- Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe, best friends on the run from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London’s thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene.
- As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr, who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise. Meanwhile the menacing and self-declared emperor of the East End boxing world, Sugar Goodson, determines to destroy Hezekiah whose ambitions to fight in the West End threatens everything he has built. What ensues is a battle of the old world against the new.
- No date has been revealed for the debut of the second season just yet, but you can get a peek in the teaser that was released below.
- Season one of the series stars: Malachi Kirby, Erin Doherty, Stephen Graham, Francis Lovehall, Jason Tobin, James Nelson-Joyce, Hannah Walters, Darci Shaw, Nadia Albina, Morgan Hilaire, Jemma Carlton, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Susan Lynch, Daniel Mays, Adam Nagaitis, Gary Lewis, Tom Davis and Robert Glenister.
- A Thousand Blows Season one is created, written and executive produced by Steven Knight. Starring and executive produced by Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters for Matriarch Productions, Damian Keogh and Kate Lewis for The Story Collective, and Tom Miller and Sam Myer for Water & Power Productions. Award-winning broadcaster and historian Professor David Olusoga acts as executive producer on the series with Tom Miller as Series Producer and Barrington Robinson and Jo Johnson as producers. The Original series is executive produced for Disney+ EMEA by Lee Mason, Director of Scripted Content.
- The complete first season of A Thousand Blows is now streaming, only on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. You can find out what we thought of it in our review, here.
