Nat Geo to Give Viewers an Inside Look at Creation of Newest Disney Cruise Line Ship, the Disney Treasure
The doc will be a lot like the one with the Disney Wish - but with the theme of "adventure"
National Geographic is ready to take viewers on a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet - the Disney Treasure.
What’s Happening:
- National Geographic has announced the premiere of a new documentary that will take viewers behind the scenes of the creation of the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet - the Disney Treasure.
- Set to debut on National Geographic on March 28th (next day on Disney+ and Hulu), Magic of the Disney Treasure will take viewers on an inside look into the adventurous world of the fleet’s latest ship.
- From rehearsal to premiere, voyage with Moana in the film’s first Broadway-style adaptation. Experience the inspiration behind bringing the world of Coco to life. And get a glimpse into the realm of illusions creating grim grinning ghosts on the high seas.
- With the debut of new venues and reimagined familiar spaces, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure, brings captivating stories from beloved Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar and Disney Parks adventures to life like never before.
- The spaces onboard the Disney Treasure invite guests to step into colorful plazas in Mexico, navigate the many winding rivers of the world, dive below the ocean’s surface and more.
- Guests find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia.
- Magic of the Disney Treasure will premiere on March 28th at 10/9c on National Geographic and will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
