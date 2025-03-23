20th Television and Hulu's "Prison Break" Reboot Adds Clayton Carenas, JR Bourne, Georgie Flores, and Myles Bullock
The 2005 FOX series had a massive resurgence of viewers after going viral on social media.
Hulu and 20th Television’s Prison Break reboot has added four more actors as series regulars, including Clayton Cardenas, JR Bourne, Georgie Flores, and Myles Bullock.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline exclusively reports that Prison Break has added Clayton Carenas, JR Bourne, Georgie Flores, and Myles Bullock.
- The quad joins series leads Emily Browning, Lukas Gage and Drake Rodger.
- The reboot comes from Elgin James and 20th Television after the series had a resurgence on TikTok, with Hulu ordering the pilot.
- An original story set inside the same universe as the FOX hit series from Paul Scheuring, and isn’t expected to involve Wentworth Miller or Dominic Purcell reprising their roles as Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows.
- The spinoff project went into development in 2023, with Hulu picking up the pilot in December.
- Cardenas is set to take on the role of Ghost. The character is set to be a notoriously dangerous inmate at one of America’s deadliest prisons.
- Bullock will play Darius “Red" Lewis, who is also an inmate at the prison.
- Flores is playing Andrea, a female cadet training to be a corrections officer.
- Bourne will portray Junior, the lone survivor of a decades-old prison break that devastated the town. His character is described as mentally unstable.
- While the original series ended back with the 2009 TV movie The Final Break, Prison Break saw a massive resurgence in streaming due to many clips of the series going viral on social media. In August of 2024, the 2005 series was the most streamed series in the US.
- James is executive producing the series alongside OG series executive producers Dawn Olmstead, Paul Scehuring, Mary Adelstein and Neal Moritz.
