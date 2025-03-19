Go Go Power Rangers! A new live-action Power Rangers series is headed to Disney+ from the creators of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

What’s Happening:

The Wrap

Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz, showrunners of Percy Jackson and the Olympians , are in talks to write, showrun, and produce the series with Hasbro also set to produce.

, are in talks to write, showrun, and produce the series with Hasbro also set to produce. The series comes from Disney+ and 20th Television.

Originally, the Power Rangers became popular from the 90s TV show The Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers . Inspired by the Japanese children’s show Super Sentai, the series featured five teenagers who gained the ability to transform into superheroes paired with their own mech fighters.

. Inspired by the Japanese children’s show the series featured five teenagers who gained the ability to transform into superheroes paired with their own mech fighters. A film was released in 1995 with the original cast, and later a sequel was released in 1997.

Since then, the Power Rangers have been featured in many iterations, including Lionsgate and Saban Film’s reboot attempt in 2017. The gritty, young adult focused film only grossed $142 million at the box office with a $100 million budget.

In 2018, Hasbro acquired the Power Rangers in hopes to capitalize off the characters across many of the company’s divisions.

This new series aligns with their current mission to produce stories based on their iconic brands, including Clue, Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, Trivial Pursuit, Scrabble and more.

At this time, not much is known about the tone this new series will take, but hopefully Disney and Hasbro take notes from the original series while rebooting this Millennial favorite.

Read More Disney+: