“Moana 2” Gift Available for Disney+ Subscribers at Disney Store
If you are a Disney+ subscriber, there is a special Moana 2 gift available now at Disney Store.
What's Happening:
- From now to April 2, Disney Store is providing a special Moana 2 gift with purchases, while supplies last.
- Customers who spend between $50 and $99.99 will receive a Moana 2 collectible pin valued at $14.99, while those whose purchases exceed $100 will receive a Moana 2 ear headband worth $34.99.
- Note that only one complimentary gift is permitted per qualifying transaction.
- Also, free shipping is available on orders over $75.
How to Redeem:
- Log in to DisneyStore.com using the email associated with your Disney+ subscription.
- Place at least $50 worth of eligible merchandise into your Bag.
- Type the promotion code DISNEYPLUS into the Add Promotion Code area and click the “Apply" button.
- The promotion will be applied, if eligible.
- Continue shopping or begin Checkout.
