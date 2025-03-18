First Look Images for Disneynature's “Sea Lions of the Galapagos” Coming to Disney+ in April
This film narrated by Brendan Fraser, follows Leo, a sea lion pup, as he learns to navigate his surroundings with the help of his mother, Luna.
First-look images have been released for Disneynature's Sea Lions of the Galapagos, which will be available for streaming on Disney+ in April.
What’s Happening:
- Check out first-look images from Disneynature’s Sea Lions of the Galapagos, which will be available for streaming on Disney+ beginning April 22.
- Narrated by Brendan Fraser, this engaging feature film chronicles the journey of Leo, a charming sea lion pup, as he learns to navigate his environment under the watchful eye of his mother, Luna.
- After completing swimming lessons, embarking on fishing trips, and maturing, Leo ultimately departs from his mother’s colony in search of his own territory.
- In the competitive realm of male sea lions, battles are necessary to secure prime locations, with only the most formidable individuals achieving the status of beachmaster.
- Leo's lifelong journey is marked by numerous obstacles and interactions with a diverse range of species, including marine iguanas, racer snakes, yellowfin tuna, and massive Galapagos sharks.
- The archipelago serves as Leo’s expansive playground, both above and below the water's surface, yet he must remain alert to carve out his niche in this vibrant ecosystem.
Credits:
- Disneynature's Sea Lions of the Galapagos is directed by Wilson, with Keith Scholey serving as co-director.
- The film is produced by Wilson, Scholey, and Roy Conli and includes an original score by Raphaelle Thibaut.
What They’re Saying:
- Director Hugh Wilson: “It was crucial for our story that Leo was an adventurer, and when the team encountered one particular pup, we knew we had our star. Regularly supplied with lots of milk by his devoted mum, Luna, Leo was full of energy and keen to make his mark on the world. Full of character from day one, he was constantly up to no good—getting into sticky situations.
- Hugh Wilson: “Working with Brendan was an honor, and he delivered a great performance with the narration. He was able to convey a range of emotions from high-stakes drama and important factual content to intimate comedic moments. He was particularly strong in regard to the comedy—a crucial ingredient for Disneynature films—and it was great to see him really lean into those moments."
More On Disney+:
