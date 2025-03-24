Liz Meriwether Created Drama Series Based on 1987's "Black Widow" Greenlit by Hulu, Emmy Rossum May Star

The story will follow an FBI agent on her search for a serial killer.
A new drama series created by Liz Meriwether and executive produced by Emmy Rossum has been greenlit by Hulu. Rossum may also star in the series.

  • Variety reports that Hulu has greenlit a new drama series loosely based on the 1987 film Black Widow.
  • Liz Meriwether writes and executive produces, with Emmy Rossum executive producing under Composition 8 alongside Sara Moskowitz.
  • Ron Bass, writer of the original screenplay for Black Widow, is also an executive producer.
  • 20th Television and Searchlight TV will produce.
  • Rossum is also in talks to star in the untitled series.
  • The series is set to follow an FBI agent that uses secrets from a female serial killer’s past to catch her.
  • According to insiders, Rossum will play the FBI agent if she closes her deal.
  • In the original film, which was distributed by 20th Century Fox and directed by Bob Rafelson, a federal agent named Alexandra Barnes goes on a mission across the country to hunt down a serial killer who marries and murders wealthy men.
  • Meriwether is making her return to Hulu, where she previously created and showran the Amanda Seyfried-starring The Dropout.
  • She is also responsible for the upcoming FX series Dying for Sex.
  • Rossum is best known for her role as Fiona Gallagher on Showtime’s Shameless.

