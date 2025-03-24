Liz Meriwether Created Drama Series Based on 1987's "Black Widow" Greenlit by Hulu, Emmy Rossum May Star

The story will follow an FBI agent on her search for a serial killer.

A new drama series created by Liz Meriwether and executive produced by Emmy Rossum has been greenlit by Hulu. Rossum may also star in the series.

What’s Happening:

Variety Black Widow

Liz Meriwether writes and executive produces, with Emmy Rossum executive producing under Composition 8 alongside Sara Moskowitz.

Ron Bass, writer of the original screenplay for Black Widow, is also an executive producer.

is also an executive producer. 20th Television and Searchlight TV will produce.

Rossum is also in talks to star in the untitled series.

The series is set to follow an FBI agent that uses secrets from a female serial killer’s past to catch her.

According to insiders, Rossum will play the FBI agent if she closes her deal.

In the original film, which was distributed by 20th Century Fox and directed by Bob Rafelson, a federal agent named Alexandra Barnes goes on a mission across the country to hunt down a serial killer who marries and murders wealthy men.

Meriwether is making her return to Hulu, where she previously created and showran the Amanda Seyfried-starring The Dropout

She is also responsible for the upcoming FX Dying for Sex .

Rossum is best known for her role as Fiona Gallagher on Showtime’s Shameless.

