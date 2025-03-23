FX Chairman John Landgraf Helps Open The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills

Three of FX and Hulu’s biggest award winners, The Bear, Shōgun and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia are a part of the newly opened Paley Center for Media.

The new archive at the Beverly Hills Public Library comprises more than 160,000 television, radio programs and advertisements.

Landgraff joined Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman and Maureen J. Reidy to cut the ribbon, officially welcoming the public into the new archive.

In celebration of the opening, Landgraf, chairman of FX Content & FX Productions, donated episodes of The Bear , Shōgun and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia .

, and . The public collection includes comedy, drama, entertainment, sports, news, public affairs, documentary, performing arts, reality, animation, and children’s and family programming.

Speaking at the ribbon cutting ceremony, Landgraf shared “As someone who has spent my career in media and entertainment, I’ve seen first-hand how our industry constantly and rapidly evolves, but at its core and in all times, media has been a mirror reflecting our culture of the moment, our shared values, defining the moments of our time. That’s why The Paley Archive is important. It preserves the history of media and makes it accessible to everyone. The stories we tell today will inform and inspire future generations, making it essential to have a resource in Beverly Hills where these moments can be studied, shared, appreciated. Paley archive is exactly, that a living, breathing, testament to the power of storytelling. It offers an experience that connects visitors to the voices, programs, and pivotal moments that have shaped our world."

The Paley Center is now available in both New York and Los Angeles, with the new location offering year-round programs, special events, and screenings.

