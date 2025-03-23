“Snowfall” Co-Creator Dave Andron Signs Overall Deal with FX Productions

Andron will write, executive produce and supervise new projects for FX.

Dave Andron, a writer and executive producer on FX series such as Justified and Snowfall, has signed a new overall deal with FX Productions.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reported

Andron is a part of the creative team behind the Snowfall spinoff series

The project just received a pilot order from FX this week, with casting starting shortly and production due to kick off in the summer.

Alongside the late John Singleton, Andron co-created FX’s critically acclaimed series Snowfall . In addition to serving as an executive producer on Justified , he also co-created Justified: City Primeval , an eight-episode limited series from 2023.

Andron is represented by CAA, Lit Entertainment Group, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman.



What They’re Saying:

Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment: “As we witnessed with Justified and Snowfall , Dave is a gifted, compelling storyteller. We’re already hard at work on a Snowfall spinoff, along with other exciting projects under his new overall deal with FX."

Dave Andron: "I wish for every creative who aspires to work in television to someday have a home at a place like FX. The culture from the top down is one of respect and true partnership and it's no accident they're consistently at the top of the TV heap. I am incredibly grateful to John [Landgraf], Nick [Grad], Gina [Balian], Jonathan [Frank], JJ [Klein], Kevin [Wandell], Sam [Militante], John [Solberg], Roslyn [Bibby], and the entire team for their wisdom and support over the last fifteen years, and look forward to continuing on this journey with them."

