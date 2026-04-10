Off To Neverland: Characters Take Flight During Disney Starlight at Magic Kingdom
The idea was originally teased in the concept art.
Some characters are taking flight during the popular Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom after original effects have now debuted.
What's Happening:
- Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom in the evening have been enjoying the new Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away parade since it debuted last July, lighting up the park's parade route (almost) nightly since.
- However, the parade wasn't everything that it could be from the outset, especially when it came to the Peter Pan float featured in the parade.
- Fans would recall the concept art released for the parade, showcasing a number of different, spectacularly illuminated parade floats, with Peter and Wendy seemingly flying over the glowing city below.
- When the parade arrived, there was everything promised, even the crescent-moon like sculpt curving over the float - but Peter and Wendy were firmly planted on the floor of the float, flapping their arms and gliding while running around during moments in the choreography.
- Now, months after the parade debuted, fans can see the characters as originally intended, gliding through the sky as the parade winds its way through the park.
- The enhancements (though promised by original concept art, so is it really an enhancement?) has now debuted at the park, wowing guests toward the end of the parade, as the Peter Pan float precedes Whimsy the train and the finale unit of the nighttime processional.
- Video of the update was shared by Disney:
- For a reminder, here's what it looked like before:
- This isn't the only change that has come to this new nighttime offering since it debuted. Other nighttime parades at the park (Like SpectroMagic before it and the countless returns of the Main Street Electrical Parade) start on Main Street U.S.A. and work their way into the park ending in Frontierland. This was to better accommodate crowds - especially those trying to leave after the parade passed. Disney Starlight started the same way, but apparently it had been too long between nighttime parades (no, event and party parades are not dedicated nighttime parades, though they take place at night) and the audience had grown use to parades only starting in Frontierland and ending in Main Street U.S.A., leading to confusion and thus the reversal of the route of Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away.
- To see Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away for yourself, along with all the entertainment offered at Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
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