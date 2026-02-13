A New Direction: Operational Changes Made to Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away at the Magic Kingdom

Next time you see Walt Disney World's new nighttime parade, it might just be traveling in a different direction!

Some operational changes are being made to the Magic Kingdom's new nighttime parade, Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away.

What's Happening:

  • For the first time in almost 10 years, the Magic Kingdom is once again home to a nighttime parade – Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away.
  • Since its debut on July 20, 2025, the parade has began on Main Street U.S.A. and traveled along the parade route towards Frontierland to allow for better guest flow at the end of the night.
  • This is the opposite of how the park’s daytime parades typically travel over the years, with parades such as Festival of Fantasy almost always kicking off in Frontierland.
  • Now, according to WDW Magic, the parade will now alternate directions – meaning, on nights there are two performances, the first parade will go from Main Street to Frontierland, while the second parade will go from Frontierland to Main Street.
  • This change is effective as of yesterday, February 12 – with the parade currently performing twice nightly at 7:45 and 10:00 p.m. through Sunday, February 22.
  • For more on this magical nighttime parade, take a look at some beautiful photos of the parade from our partners at WDW Magazine.

