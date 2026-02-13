Photos: The Unique Character Meet & Greets of Disney Vacation Club's Moonlight Magic at EPCOT

We were invited to experience all the fun of Moonlight Magic last night – which includes a number of unique character experiences and a breathtaking fireworks display.

Last night, Disney Vacation Club held their latest Moonlight Magic event at EPCOT. These made-for-members evenings can be experienced by members and their guests, and feature shorter-than-usual wait times, character greetings, entertainment and delectable delights!

The event featured a number of unique characters as well as some more regular characters meeting in less-seen costumes – so let's take a look at who we saw!

Mickey & Minnie at ImaginAtrium

Beginning in the Disney Vacation Club ImaginAtrium – A Member Lounge in the Imagination! pavilion, we met with Mickey and Minnie, who are now appearing in new winter costumes perfect for the ski slopes!

Mickey & Minnie at World Showplace

The duo then went on to appear in their dapper best at World Showplace during the event itself, where they were accompanied by Donald, Daisy, Chip, Dale and Clarice.

Donald and Daisy

Chip, Dale and Clarice

Miguel from Coco

Miguel could appropriately be found just outside the Mexico pavilion, donning his mariachi finest.

Olaf from Frozen

Inside The Wandering Reindeer, Olaf was inviting DVC members for some warm hugs.

Mushu from Mulan

The lovable not-a-lizard Mushu drew quite the line in the China pavilion.

The Gang from A Bug's Life

Not only were Flik and Atta meeting guests, but you could also snap a picture with Gypsy and Slim – two very rare characters indeed!

Duffy the Disney Bear

This event was a rare chance for U.S. Disney Parks goers to meet with Duffy the Disney Bear, who appeared in his classic outfit inside what is usually the Mickey & Friends meet & greet.

Star Lord and Gamora

While it's pretty common to find Star Lord wandering around near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Gamora is another story!

Exclusive Fireworks Show

At 11:00 p.m., a special fireworks show was presented, featuring some classic EPCOT Center themes and a whole lot of fireworks!

T.C. the Roaming Trash Can

Attendees were also introduced to a new, but perhaps somewhat familiar friend – T.C. the Roaming Trash Can. Follow the link to see more of T.C.!

Moonlight Magic Merchandise

Inside the ImageWorks, attendees could purchase a Moonlight Magic sweater for $59.99, available exclusively for the event.

The next Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic event this year will take place in April at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Check out the full event line-up for 2026.

