T.C. The Roaming Trash Can Debuts at EPCOT's Moonlight Magic Event

The new character made jokes and played, but didn't talk as much trash as you'd think.

Those who were in attendance at the special Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic event last night were treated to a visit from a new character who made his debut at the fun festivities.

What’s Happening:

Guests partaking in the Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic event last night at EPCOT in Walt Disney World were treated to the debut of a new character at the parks.

Those in attendance got to witness T.C., a roaming talking trash can making his way through the crowd and interacting with DVC Members who were enjoying the event.

There, the roaming and interactive entertainment offering chatted with, made jokes, and posed for pictures with Moonlight Magic guests, and even gave hugs!

Guests may recognize this as a similar idea to what can be found roaming through Disney Springs at holidays and select other times of year, with Douglas Fir.

That character is a roaming interactive tree that greets and has fun with guests as they walk around the Marketplace area of Disney Springs, and recently at the Downtown Disney District in California.

T.C. is branded with the Moonlight Magic logo, leading us to think that (at least for now), he’ll be appearing at these special Disney Vacation Club Member events.

These events are exclusive, complimentary after-hours parties for eligible DVC Members that feature reduced wait times, rare character meet & greets, and complimentary snacks and special entertainment - like T.C.

For more information about EPCOT and to plan a visit to Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney Planning needs!