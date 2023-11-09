New Interactive Character “Douglas Fir” Roams Disney Springs This Holiday Season

A new Christmas Character will be found spreading his own holiday cheer at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs this Christmas Season.

What’s Happening:

As part of the fun of the holidays at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World, guests can meet a new character rolling around the area with the debut of Douglas Fir!

Douglas Fir, an interactive Christmas Tree, will be rolling around Disney Springs during the holiday season starting tomorrow, November 10th, and can be seen Friday – Sunday 2:30PM to 8:30PM, and Monday – Thursday 4:00PM to 8:00PM.

The new talking Christmas tree will be seen roaming around Disney Springs spreading holiday cheer as he greets guests, tells holiday jokes, and more with each appearance.

Douglas Fir is only one piece of a line of entertainment that is part of the holiday festivities at Disney Springs, which also include holiday-themed stilt walkers and a rollerblade duo roaming Town Center, Santa Sleigh DJ serving up joyful tunes throughout the Marketplace, and many dazzling displays designed to put you in the spirit of the season.

Other entertainment includes nightly snowfall in Town Center, and the chance to pick up a complimentary map for the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll, to help you find 19 trees shimmering with a festive glow. Use the included stickers to match the correct icon to each tree. Once your map is complete, bring it to one of the redemption locations for a special surprise!

The holiday season, which allows guests to discover magical merriment, dazzling décor and gift ideas galore at Disney Springs, launches tomorrow, November 10th and runs through December 30, 2023.