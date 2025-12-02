Mickey and Minnie Debut New Ski-Themed Outfits Exclusive to Membership Magic Beyond at EPCOT
New seasonal attire arrives for the mouse duo at the ImaginAtrium.
Disney Vacation Club has revealed a new seasonal look for Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, exclusive to eligible members at EPCOT this winter.
What's Happening:
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse have traded their travel gear for winter wear, debuting new "Ski" outfits at the Disney Vacation Club ImaginAtrium – A Member Lounge in the Imagination! pavilion at EPCOT.
- Styled for the slopes, the duo is now appearing in coordinating black, white, and silver winter ensembles. Mickey sports a puffer vest with a patterned sweater and heavy boots, while Minnie is dressed in a chic chevron-patterned coat, winter leggings, and a fur-lined hat.
- The photo opportunity features a backdrop of skis and a snowboard adorned with snowflakes and Hidden Mickeys, along with a tray of hot cocoa mugs, setting a perfect après-ski scene.
- This character experience is available exclusively to eligible Disney Vacation Club Members enrolled in the Membership Magic Beyond option. The meet-and-greet takes place daily from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM.
- The enrolled member can bring up to 4 guests (or the full number on their resort points reservation, whichever is greater).
About Membership Magic Beyond and the ImaginAtrium:
- The Disney Vacation Club ImaginAtrium is located on the second floor of the Imagination! pavilion, in the space formerly occupied by the ImageWorks interactive playground.
- The lounge offers members a place to relax, charge devices, and enjoy complimentary soft drinks with a panoramic view of World Celebration and World Nature.
- Access to the daily character meet-and-greet is a specific perk of the Membership Magic Beyond option, a paid annual add-on introduced to enhance membership benefits.
- Priced at $99 per year, the package includes priority access to member lounges, purchasing capability for discounted sorcerer passes, and exclusive character experiences like this one.
- While the lounge itself is open to all eligible members during the day, the evening hours with characters are reserved for those with the Beyond add-on.
- The location is a favorite for die-hard EPCOT fans, as it retains the architectural "glass pyramids" aesthetic of the original pavilion.
- The space allows members to look out over the park from the vantage point of the iconic glass pyramids, a view that was largely inaccessible to regular guests for years after the original ImageWorks closed.
More Disney World News:
- EPCOT Festival of the Holidays Guide: A complete look at the holiday kitchens, entertainment, and cookie stroll offerings for the 2025 season.
- Membership Magic Beyond 2026 Details: A breakdown of the new pricing and benefits structure for the upcoming year of the paid DVC add-on.
- FuelRod Prices Increase: The portable charging system has rolled out new kits and a higher price point across Walt Disney World property.
- Santa at Walt Disney World: Details on where to find Santa Claus at Walt Disney World
- Top of the World Lounge Updates: New menu items have been spotted at the Villain's Lair atop Bay Lake Tower.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com