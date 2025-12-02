Mickey and Minnie Debut New Ski-Themed Outfits Exclusive to Membership Magic Beyond at EPCOT

New seasonal attire arrives for the mouse duo at the ImaginAtrium.

Disney Vacation Club has revealed a new seasonal look for Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, exclusive to eligible members at EPCOT this winter.

What's Happening:

  • Mickey and Minnie Mouse have traded their travel gear for winter wear, debuting new "Ski" outfits at the Disney Vacation Club ImaginAtrium – A Member Lounge in the Imagination! pavilion at EPCOT.
  • Styled for the slopes, the duo is now appearing in coordinating black, white, and silver winter ensembles. Mickey sports a puffer vest with a patterned sweater and heavy boots, while Minnie is dressed in a chic chevron-patterned coat, winter leggings, and a fur-lined hat.
  • The photo opportunity features a backdrop of skis and a snowboard adorned with snowflakes and Hidden Mickeys, along with a tray of hot cocoa mugs, setting a perfect après-ski scene.
  • This character experience is available exclusively to eligible Disney Vacation Club Members enrolled in the Membership Magic Beyond option. The meet-and-greet takes place daily from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM.
  • The enrolled member can bring up to 4 guests (or the full number on their resort points reservation, whichever is greater).

About Membership Magic Beyond and the ImaginAtrium:

  • The Disney Vacation Club ImaginAtrium is located on the second floor of the Imagination! pavilion, in the space formerly occupied by the ImageWorks interactive playground.
  • The lounge offers members a place to relax, charge devices, and enjoy complimentary soft drinks with a panoramic view of World Celebration and World Nature.
  • Access to the daily character meet-and-greet is a specific perk of the Membership Magic Beyond option, a paid annual add-on introduced to enhance membership benefits.
  • Priced at $99 per year, the package includes priority access to member lounges, purchasing capability for discounted sorcerer passes, and exclusive character experiences like this one.
  • While the lounge itself is open to all eligible members during the day, the evening hours with characters are reserved for those with the Beyond add-on.
  • The location is a favorite for die-hard EPCOT fans, as it retains the architectural "glass pyramids" aesthetic of the original pavilion.
  • The space allows members to look out over the park from the vantage point of the iconic glass pyramids, a view that was largely inaccessible to regular guests for years after the original ImageWorks closed.

