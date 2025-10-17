Photos: New FuelRod Kiosks & Expanded Charging Options Arrive At Walt Disney World
Charge up your park day with new FuelRod kiosks, bigger batteries, and more ways to power through the magic!
New FuelRod kiosks have arrived at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels and theme park locations, now offering guests a new mobile charging option to their original lineup.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has rolled out larger FuelRod kiosks at select hotels and theme park locations.
- Previously, Walt Disney World offered only one FuelRod kit option. Now, guests can choose from three: the FuelRod Cable, the FuelRod MAX10 Kit, and the New FuelRod Kit.
- The New FuelRod Kit, available for over a year, has the same size and shape as the original FuelRod but comes with a higher battery capacity.
- Guests trading in an old FuelRod can receive the new kit free of charge. Each kit includes a 3-inch USB-C to USB-C cable, a 3-inch USB-C to Lightning cable, a USB-C to USB-A adapter, and a USB-C to USB adapter.
- The price for the New FuelRod Kit has increased from $38 to $40, while existing FuelRod holders can continue swapping theirs for free at Walt Disney World.
- The FuelRod Cable costs $20 and is a longer green cable with USB-C ends and adapters to convert to Lightning or USB-A, ideal for longer charging needs or replacing a broken cable.
- The brand new FuelRod MAX10 Kit is $80 and offers even more battery power, along with wireless charging.
- It also includes the same cables and adapters as the smaller kit, and guests can swap their MAX10 for free at compatible FuelRod machines. Both kits allow on-the-go charging while keeping your devices powered throughout the parks.
