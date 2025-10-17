Christmas Tree Stroll Returns to Disney Springs with Dazzling 2025 Lineup
Disney Springs decks the halls with magical, character-themed trees for the most magical stroll of the season.
It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year! Walt Disney World has shared the lineup of Christmas trees inspired by Disney characters, Pixar films, and theme park favorites.
What’s Happening:
- The fan favorite Christmas Tree Stroll is returning to Disney Springs for 2025.
- Walt Disney World has revealed the dazzling lineup for the 2025 Christmas Tree Stroll, featuring beautifully themed trees inspired by beloved Disney characters and iconic park attractions.
- Themes for this year’s trees include:
- Coco
- Disney Villains
- Encanto
- Fantasia
- Frozen
- Haunted Mansion
- Lilo & Stitch
- The Lion King
- Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse
- Moana
- The Princess & the Frog
- Star Wars
- Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Toy Story
- Plus, don’t miss the chance to snap festive photos in front of the flagship Christmas trees, which will once again light up iconic Disney Springs locations like Marketplace, Town Center, and the Orange Node.
- Guests can add an extra dose of fun to their visit with the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll Map Activity. Pick up a complimentary map at select locations, hunt for the themed trees scattered throughout Disney Springs, and match stickers to each tree’s spot. Once your map is complete, return it for a festive surprise!
- Maps for the Christmas Tree Stroll can be found at the following locations:
- City Works Eatery & Pour House
- Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers
- Havaianas
- House of Blues
- The LEGO Store
- The Polite Pig
- Guests with MagicBand+ can unlock extra holiday cheer as they explore the Christmas Tree Stroll. Look for trees marked with the MagicBand+ icon to enjoy interactive surprises on select displays, including the Disney Cruise Line Topiary and themed trees inspired by:
- Annual Passholders
- Haunted Mansion
- Star Wars
- Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Take a look at our post from last year’s Christmas Tree Stroll for a glimpse at the festive fun and magical Disney decorations you can look forward to this season!
