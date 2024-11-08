Photos: Popular Christmas Tree Stroll Returns to Disney Springs for 2024 Holiday Season

But where is the "Home On The Range" tree?!

The Christmas Tree Stroll, a popular holiday offering at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World, has returned for the season. Debuting today and in place through December 30th, the trees celebrate favorite Pixar, Star Wars, Disney, and Superhero stories through elaborately themed Christmas trees placed throughout Disney Springs.

Trees this year celebrate Disney+, Disney Parks, and even Walt Disney World annual passholders with their own tree that is activated by a MagicBand+. There is also a fun display celebrating the latest ship to debut in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Treasure (pictured above), that is set to make her maiden voyage next month.

MagicBand+ Interactivity has been promised for many of the trees, not just the Annual Passholder one, and can be found at the trees themed to:

Moana 2

Toy Story

The Lion King

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Haunted Mansion

Star Wars

Coco

Guardians of the Galaxy

Disney+

Lilo and Stitch

Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse

Encanto

The Princess and the Frog

Wish

Disney Parks

This year marks another year for the Christmas Tree Stroll, which originally replaced a popular Christmas Tree Trail in the Marketplace section of Disney Springs. Wanting to spread the holiday fun throughout the whole of Disney Springs, the event expanded as the Christmas Tree Stroll, becoming a fun hunt to find each of the trees throughout the various neighborhoods of the shopping, dining, and entertainment destination.

Guests can also pick up a map revealing all the locations of the trees, complimentary of course. Once a tree is found, guests can apply a unique sticker to the proper location and return a complete map for a special surprise.

Maps can be picked up and redeemed at:

City Works Eatery & Pour House

Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers

Joffrey's Coffee and Tea Company

The LEGO Store

The Luxury of Time by Diamonds International

Disney Springs guests can also get their photos taken with the flagship trees of the destination, located at Once Upon A Toy, Town Center, and World of Disney.

