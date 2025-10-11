Photos: Berry Sweet Strawberry Plushies Arrive at Disney Springs
These Minnie, Marie, and Chip and Dale plush keychains are the perfect mix of sweet and stylish.
Walt Disney World has some new character plush and keychains that are ripe for the picking!
These berry-adorable strawberry plushies were spotted at Ever After in Disney Springs. Whether you love Minnie, Marie, or Chip and Dale, it’s hard to resist the charm of these sweet new keychains and plush!
Chip and Dale Strawberry Plush - $24.99 each
Marie Strawberry Plush - $24.99
Minnie Mouse Strawberry Plush - $24.99
Chip Strawberry Keychain - $17.99
Dale Strawberry Keychain - $17.99
Marie Strawberry Keychain - $17.99
Minnie Mouse Strawberry Keychain - $17.99
