Photos: The Latest Figment Merch Includes a Fun “Backwards” Shirt

It’s Figment’s world, we’re just living in it.

Laughing Place is at EPCOT today where, naturally, we’re checking out the latest Figment merch that’s available.

A contemplative Figment is on this baseball cap for $29.99.

On this long-sleeve, a smiling Figment adorns the front alongside his name. Then, in a fun touch, you can see both the back of his head and the back of the letters of his name on the back of the shirt. Retails for $59.99.

And then there’s a rather odd-looking Figment on this white t-shirt for $34.99.

What’s going on, buddy? You’re looking a little CGI! I guess that’s just how he imagined himself today…

