Enchanting New Specialty Cold Brews Arrive at Walt Disney World
Perk up your day with these enchanting new cold brew coffee creations!
Wake up and smell the coffee! New themed cold brew creations have arrived at Walt Disney World, and they’re as magical as they are caffeinated!
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World is rolling out a lineup of brand-new, themed cold brew creations across the resort.
- The new specialty cold brews are on the way, along with expanded cold brew availability at select locations.
- In addition to hot coffee, you’ll soon be able to sip silky-smooth cold brew from spots like Energy Bytes, Sunshine Seasons, Dockside Diner, and Restaurantosaurus.
- Cold brew is also coming to new Disney Springs locations and select resorts, making it easier than ever to get your caffeine fix no matter where your adventures take you at Walt Disney World.
- New themed cold brew offerings include:
- The White Rabbit - Magic Kingdom
- Available at Cheshire Cafe
- This drink is made with Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee and features white chocolate sauce, raspberry cold foam, a sprinkle of raspberry powder, and a chocolate garnish on top. After all, we’re all a little caffeinated here!
- Honey-Lavender Cold Brew - Magic Kingdom
- Available at Golden Oak Outpost
- Mosey on over to Frontierland and lasso in the Honey-Lavender Cold Brew! Made with Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee, honey-lavender cold foam, honeycomb toffee, and a sugar candy topper. It’s the most refreshing sip in the wilderness!
- Epic Cold Brew Spectacular! - Hollywood Studios
- Available at Epic Eats
- Unearth a vanilla-flavored Joffrey’s Cold Brew topped with cookie butter cold foam. Your caffeinated treasure is just waiting to be discovered. Fortune and glory (and caffeine), kid.
- Cold Crumb - EPCOT
- Available at Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe
- This Skøl Bread Cold Brew, inspired by EPCOT’s beloved treat, blends coconut-flavored Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee with vanilla custard cold foam and a dusting of shredded coconut for the perfect crown on your cup.
- Ube Cold Brew - Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- Available at Satu’li Canteen
- This otherworldly concoction blends Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee with ube sweet cream, topped with butterfly pea tea whipped cream and freeze-dried raspberries. Truly a drink that’s out of this world and ready for wherever your banshee might take you next!
- Alongside these specialty creations, classic cold brew will also be arriving to the following locations:
- EPCOT: Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe, Sunshine Seasons
- Hollywood Studios: Backlot Express, Dockside Diner, Epic Eats
- Animal Kingdom: Kusafiri Coffee Shop & Bakery, Satu’li Canteen, Tamu Tamu Refreshments, Restaurantosaurus
- Disney Springs: Amorette’s Patisserie
- Walt Disney World Resorts: Kidani Village Breakfast at Sanaa, Primo Piatto, Wind & Waves Market, Scat Cat’s Club – Café, Landscape of Flavors, Riverside Mill Food Court, Sassagoula Floatworks and, Food Factory, The Artist’s Palette, Trail’s End Restaurant
- Water Parks: Lottawatta Lodge, Typhoon Tilly’s
- You can also add a dollop of cold foam to your cup of coffee at these locations:
- Magic Kingdom: Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies, Cheshire Café, The Friar’s Nook, Gaston’s Tavern, Pinocchio’s Village Haus, Sleepy Hollow, Sunshine Tree Terrace, Westward Ho
- EPCOT: Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe, Sunshine Seasons
- Hollywood Studios: Backlot Express, Dockside Diner, Epic Eats
- Animal Kingdom: Isle of Java, Kusafiri Coffee Shop & Bakery, Satu’li Canteen, Tamu Tamu Refreshments, Restaurantosaurus
- Disney Springs: Amorette’s Patisserie
- Walt Disney World Resorts: BoardWalk Deli, Carousel Coffee, Contempo Café, Gasparilla Island Grill, Kidani Village Breakfast at Sanaa, Le Petit Café, Primo Piatto, Roaring Fork, The Mara, The Market at Ale & Compass, Wind & Waves Market, Barcelona Lounge, Scat Cat’s Club – Café, Centertown Market, End Zone Food Court, Intermission Food Court, Landscape of Flavors, Riverside Mill Food Court, Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory, Spyglass Grill, The Artist’s Palette, Trail’s End Restaurant, World Premiere Food Court
- Water Parks: Lottawatta Lodge, Typhoon Tilly’s, Leaning Palms
