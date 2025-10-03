Tenders Take Over: 13 New Sauced Chicken Strip Flavors Land at Walt Disney World
Prepare for a tend-er-iffic adventure with these saucy new flavors!
Things are about to get really saucy over at Walt Disney World with 13 brand new flavors of sauced chicken strips arriving across the resort.
What’s Happening:
- Chicken tenders are a tried-and-true staple at Walt Disney World, and few things hit the spot quite like a basket of tenders and fries after a long day in the parks. But your dipping days are about to change… 13 new sauced chicken strip flavors are debuting across the resort, taking this classic favorite to the next level!
- Disney Eats took to Instagram to debut the new flavors in a playful reel, styled much like a WWE announcer dramatically introducing a lineup of conTENDERS.
- Starting October 8th, these sauced chicken strips will be spotted at quick service restaurants resort-wide.
- Thirteen new flavors means some tough choices ahead… let’s break down the lineup and where you can find these fabulous new finger foods.
- Honey Buffalo Chicken Strips with Ranch
- Available at Backlot Express at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Sweet Chili Aïoli Chicken Strips
- World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Spyglass Grill at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- The Artist’s Palette at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Roaring Fork at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Typhoon Tilly’s at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park
- Wind & Waves Market at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort
- Waffle Cone Chicken Strips
- Beaches Pool Bar and Grill at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Restaurantosaurus at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- Buffalo Chicken Strips
- Lemon Pepper-Parmesan Chicken Strips
- Pinocchio Village Haus at Magic Kingdom
- Gochujang-glazed Chicken Strips
- Capt. Cook’s at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- Jerk BBQ Chicken Strips With Pineapple Salsa
- End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- Gasparilla Island Grill at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- The Mara at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Spicy Aïoli Chicken Strips
- Rosie’s All-American Café at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Roasted Jalapeño-Cheddar Chicken Strips
- Good’s Food to Go at Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Trail’s End Restaurant at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
- Spicy Ranch Chicken Strips
- Contempo Café at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Citrus-glazed Chicken Strips
- Primo Piatto at Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strips
- Lottawatta Lodge at Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park (Launching in 2026)
- Hurricane Hanna’s Waterside Bar and Grill at Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts
- Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Seaside Chicken Strips - Topped with a flavorful seasoned aioli, crushed pretzels, and crispy garlic, each bite will transport you waterside, feeling that refreshing sea breeze.
- Columbia Harbour House at Magic Kingdom
- With so many flavors, you’ll have to decide which one you want to be tender-ly yours first!
