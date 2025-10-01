Uncover the Magic: Test Track Easter Eggs Revealed by Walt Disney Imagineering
World of Motion fans rejoice! Test Track has plenty of hidden nods to the original attraction.
Walt Disney Imagineering just dropped a new video revealing hidden details and easter eggs inside the reimagined Test Track.
What’s Happening:
- Imagineer Dan, who is a Senior Production Designer for the reimagined Test Track Presented by General Motors at Walt Disney World, took a walk through the attraction to show us some hidden easter eggs that nod to past iterations of Test Track and EPCOT.
- The first easter egg is the house number “10182", paying tribute to EPOT’s opening date, October 1, 1982.
- Next, we see 3 toy cars inside the house that show all three iterations of the Test Track ride vehicles.
- The Land Pavilion also has representation in Test Track, with the logo being added onto a planter.
- Fans of World of Motion will appreciate the nods to the original attraction that stood in its place long before Test Track from the iconic sea serpent, to a “FN2BFRE" license plate that references the World of Motion theme song, “It's Fun to Be Free".
- In the finale of the attraction, Dan mentions how the buildings are all inspired by Walt Disney’s original idea of EPCOT, Progress City, including the main building of the original model front and center.
- After the attraction opened, Walt Disney Imagineering shared a ride-along video with a few of the imagineers who helped bring Test Track to life.
- Take a look at the latest video, here:
More About Test Track:
- Test Track recently reopened on July 19, 2025, after an extensive refurbishment.
- The attraction now features a fresh design inspired by General Motors' vision for the future of mobility and sustainable transportation.
- The ride vehicles received updated exterior wraps and interiors, blending sleek new designs with classic elements of the original vehicles.
- The attraction’s gift shop, now called the Test Track Gear Shop, features new merchandise including General Motors apparel, Pixar’s Cars items, and EPCOT souvenirs.
