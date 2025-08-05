Ride Along with Disney Imagineers on the Newly Reimagined Test Track

Join Disney Imagineers for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look as you experience the newly reimagined Test Track, where they share their expertise and point out hidden Easter eggs along the way.

Have you ever wondered what Imagineers are thinking as they ride the attractions they helped bring to life? Now you can find out! In a brand-new YouTube video from Walt Disney Imagineering, ride alongside the creative team behind the reimagined Test Track Presented by General Motors at Walt Disney World and get exclusive behind-the-scenes insights straight from the minds that designed it.

What’s Happening:

Imagineers buckle up for a ride through the newly reimagined Test Track to share behind-the-scenes details, highlight hidden elements you might’ve missed, and reveal how some of the attraction’s special effects were brought to life.

Imagineer Mo (Show Technical Production Manager) highlights the impressive transition from projection to lidar technology, creating seamless and immersive shifts between the attraction’s show scenes.

In the video, Imagineer Leigh (Senior Show Lighting Designer) reveals that the opening scene of Test Track features over 29,000 individual lights—just in that one scene!

Mo also points out fun Easter eggs in the garage scene, including miniature scale models of all three versions of the Test Track ride vehicles.

Then, the Imagineers speed off into the future as the vehicles race around the outdoor track at a thrilling 65 mph. Their passion and pride for their work truly shine through as they experience the attraction firsthand!

More About Test Track:

Test Track recently reopened on July 19, 2025, after an extensive refurbishment.

The attraction now features a fresh design inspired by General Motors' vision for the future of mobility and sustainable transportation.

The ride vehicles received updated exterior wraps and interiors, blending sleek new designs with classic elements of the original vehicles.

The attraction’s gift shop, now called the Test Track Gear Shop, features new merchandise including General Motors apparel, Pixar’s Cars items, and EPCOT souvenirs.

Other EPCOT News: