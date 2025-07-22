Photos / Video: Diver Lock-Out Chamber Presentation Returns to The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT

The demonstrations had previously been on hiatus for over 5 years.

The fan-favorite Diver Lock-Out Chamber presentation has returned to The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT for the first time in a number of years.

What’s Happening:

  • The Seas with Nemo & Friends is now presenting the Diver Lock-Out Chamber presentation, long a staple of the pavilion’s offerings, for the first time since before the COVID-related closures of 2020.

  • The 10-minute demonstration allows divers to show guests how they use air tanks underwater to breathe with a cast member outside the chamber to inform and interact with guests.
  • The process is narrated by a cast member, who describes the equipment that is used, along with some fun guest interactions.

  • The show currently takes place twice daily at 10:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. inside SeaBase, but that is, of course, subject to change.
  • This marks a change from the old days, when the presentation was held every 30 minutes.
  • The chamber itself has received a complete refurbishment, allowing it to once again be used to entertain guests.

