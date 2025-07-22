Photos / Video: Diver Lock-Out Chamber Presentation Returns to The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT
The demonstrations had previously been on hiatus for over 5 years.
The fan-favorite Diver Lock-Out Chamber presentation has returned to The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT for the first time in a number of years.
What’s Happening:
- The Seas with Nemo & Friends is now presenting the Diver Lock-Out Chamber presentation, long a staple of the pavilion’s offerings, for the first time since before the COVID-related closures of 2020.
- The 10-minute demonstration allows divers to show guests how they use air tanks underwater to breathe with a cast member outside the chamber to inform and interact with guests.
- The process is narrated by a cast member, who describes the equipment that is used, along with some fun guest interactions.
- The show currently takes place twice daily at 10:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. inside SeaBase, but that is, of course, subject to change.
- This marks a change from the old days, when the presentation was held every 30 minutes.
- The chamber itself has received a complete refurbishment, allowing it to once again be used to entertain guests.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The Magic of Disney Animation Set for a Grand Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2026
- Photos: Test Track Officially Reopens at EPCOT with Updated Gear Shop and Added Vehicle Display
- Walt Disney World Offering Disney Gift Card with Purchase of New Annual Passes
- Scaffolding Almost Down at EPCOT’s Italy Pavilion as St. Mark’s Campanile Restoration Nears Completion
- Ashley Eckstein Reacts to Hearing Herself as the Blue Fairy in New Disney Parade
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com