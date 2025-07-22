Photos: Test Track Officially Reopens at EPCOT with Updated Gear Shop and Added Vehicle Display

The third iteration of the popular EPCOT attraction has officially opened!

Test Track is back open for guests at EPCOT after a year-long closure and a few weeks of previews. Let’s check in on the reimagined attraction and see what has changed since the previews.

Just before loading your test vehicles, a miniature version of said vehicle has been added in the queue, dubbed the “Test Vehicle of Tomorrow."

“Customizable, minimalist, and built for speed, your Test Vehicle of Tomorrow has been designed with the latest advancements in automotive technology, so that you can safely set your own course for the future."

On board the attraction, we spotted this awesome tribute to the sea serpent from World of Motion (the pavilion’s original attraction). This miniature reproduction exactly recreates the iconic scene.

Closed during the preview period, the renamed Test Track Gear Shop is now open. Unfortunately, there’s no Test Track merchandise to be found here. Mainly just generic General Motors apparel and plenty of Cars merchandise.

The updated attraction invites guests into both the past and the future. Taking inspiration from World of Motion and the previous iterations of the attraction, 3.0 sets out to honor the future of transportation and the joy of human ingenuity.

Prior to park opening on July 22nd, cast members celebrated the reopening of Test Track with a ribbon cutting ceremony and group photo

