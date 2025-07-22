SeaBase Diver Lock-Out Chamber Demonstrations to Return to EPCOT Tomorrow
The demonstrations had previously been on hiatus for over 5 years.
Starting tomorrow, July 22nd, the popular Diver Lock-Out Chamber Demonstration will return to The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- Thanks to Disney’s Vice President of Animals, Science and Environment Dr. Mark Penning, we now know that the Diver Lock-Out Chamber Demonstrations at SeaBase Alpha are set to return after a half-decade hiatus.
- The demonstration, which happens in the exhibit area at The Seas with Nemo & Friends, used to be held every thirty minutes prior to the COVID-19 shutdowns.
- However, Disney is ready to bring back even more underwater fun to the World Nature Pavilion.
- The Instagram post announcement shared an exciting test run of the returning entertainment offering, which will begin performances tomorrow, July 22nd.
- The demonstration allows divers to show guests how they use air tanks underwater to breathe with a cast member outside the chamber to inform and interact with guests.
- You won’t wanna miss this on your next trip to Walt Disney World.
- Guests eating at the Coral Reef restaurant will also continue to be entertained by divers.
Test Track 3.0:
- Tomorrow, July 22nd, is also the official opening day of Test Track 3.0.
- The updated attraction, which has been closed for about a year, invites guests into both the past and the future.
- Taking inspiration from World of Motion and the previous iterations of the attraction, 3.0 sets out to honor the future of transportation and the joy of human ingenuity.
- For fans looking to see just how different the new version of the attraction is, check out our side-by-side-by-side POV of Test Track below.
- You can also check out Jeremiah’s review of the attraction here.
Read More Walt Disney World:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com