SeaBase Diver Lock-Out Chamber Demonstrations to Return to EPCOT Tomorrow

The demonstrations had previously been on hiatus for over 5 years.

Starting tomorrow, July 22nd, the popular Diver Lock-Out Chamber Demonstration will return to The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

Thanks to Disney’s Vice President of Animals, Science and Environment Dr. Mark Penning, we now know that the Diver Lock-Out Chamber Demonstrations at SeaBase

The demonstration, which happens in the exhibit area at The Seas with Nemo & Friends, used to be held every thirty minutes prior to the COVID-19 shutdowns.

However, Disney is ready to bring back even more underwater fun to the World Nature Pavilion.

The Instagram post announcement shared an exciting test run of the returning entertainment offering, which will begin performances tomorrow, July 22nd.

The demonstration allows divers to show guests how they use air tanks underwater to breathe with a cast member outside the chamber to inform and interact with guests.

You won’t wanna miss this on your next trip to Walt Disney World

Guests eating at the Coral Reef restaurant will also continue to be entertained by divers.

Test Track 3.0:

Tomorrow, July 22nd, is also the official opening day of Test Track 3.0.

The updated attraction, which has been closed for about a year, invites guests into both the past and the future.

Taking inspiration from World of Motion and the previous iterations of the attraction, 3.0 sets out to honor the future of transportation and the joy of human ingenuity.

For fans looking to see just how different the new version of the attraction is, check out our side-by-side-by-side POV of Test Track below.

You can also check out Jeremiah’s review of the attraction here

Read More Walt Disney World: