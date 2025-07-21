Walt Disney Imagineering Looks for EPCOT's Future in its Legacy

The future is truly in the past, as Dr. Marsh would say.

While EPCOT just recently completed a major overhaul, redesigning the park’s central hub, adding Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and nearly open reimagining the iconic Test Track, Walt Disney Imagineering is always looking towards the future.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering has just shared a new video on Instagram

The fan-favorite Walt Disney World

As the park embarks into the next decade, Walt Disney Imagineering Executive Creative Director Scott Mallwitz is inviting fans into their process as they discuss the future of the park.

EPCOT sits uniquely as one of Disney’s most ambitious and human projects.

Combining culture, technology, architecture, art, and innovation, EPCOT also faces equally unique challenges as it moves towards the future.

Taking fans through the thought process behind several of the park’s most recent changes and redesigns, Scott talks about how much inspiration they take from the past.

Particularly with The Land Pavilion, every design choice for the World Nature experience is founded in intention to combine ambition and art.

As Test Track prepares to welcome guests into its third iteration, Scott and his team are looking at how to honor and continue the legacy of “materiality" and “humanity."

You can watch the full video below:

Test Track 3.0:

Tomorrow, July 22nd, is the official opening day of Test Track 3.0.

The updated attraction, which has been closed for about a year, invites guests into both the past and the future.

Taking inspiration from World of Motion and the previous iterations of the attraction, 3.0 sets out to honor the future of transportation and the joy of human ingenuity.

For fans looking to see just how different the new version of the attraction is, check out our side-by-side-by-side POV of Test Track below.

You can also check out Jeremiah’s review of the attraction here

Read More Walt Disney World: