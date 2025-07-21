Walt Disney Imagineering Looks for EPCOT's Future in its Legacy
The future is truly in the past, as Dr. Marsh would say.
While EPCOT just recently completed a major overhaul, redesigning the park’s central hub, adding Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and nearly open reimagining the iconic Test Track, Walt Disney Imagineering is always looking towards the future.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Imagineering has just shared a new video on Instagram exploring the future of the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow.
- The fan-favorite Walt Disney World park has been a main focus at the resort over the past decade, with major changes, redesigns, and attractions.
- As the park embarks into the next decade, Walt Disney Imagineering Executive Creative Director Scott Mallwitz is inviting fans into their process as they discuss the future of the park.
- EPCOT sits uniquely as one of Disney’s most ambitious and human projects.
- Combining culture, technology, architecture, art, and innovation, EPCOT also faces equally unique challenges as it moves towards the future.
- Taking fans through the thought process behind several of the park’s most recent changes and redesigns, Scott talks about how much inspiration they take from the past.
- Particularly with The Land Pavilion, every design choice for the World Nature experience is founded in intention to combine ambition and art.
- As Test Track prepares to welcome guests into its third iteration, Scott and his team are looking at how to honor and continue the legacy of “materiality" and “humanity."
- You can watch the full video below:
- Tomorrow, July 22nd, is the official opening day of Test Track 3.0.
- The updated attraction, which has been closed for about a year, invites guests into both the past and the future.
- Taking inspiration from World of Motion and the previous iterations of the attraction, 3.0 sets out to honor the future of transportation and the joy of human ingenuity.
- For fans looking to see just how different the new version of the attraction is, check out our side-by-side-by-side POV of Test Track below.
- You can also check out Jeremiah’s review of the attraction here.
