How TSA Just Made Family Vacations to Walt Disney World Easier

Getting to the magic of Walt Disney World just got a little easier this summer...

Nothing says the start of a magical Walt Disney World like rummaging through airport security with kids and a mountain of gear, right? Just in time for the busy summer 2025 travel season, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has launched its new Families on the Fly campaign, an initiative aimed at making the airport experience smoother and less stressful, especially at the primary gateway to Disney, Orlando International Airport (MCO).

What’s Happening:

As part of the nationwide rollout of "Families on the Fly", MCO is one of the first airports to feature new dedicated family lanes.

This is a big win for families traveling with strollers, car seats, and extra Disney gear, as it streamlines the screening process and reduces hassle, getting you on your way to the parks or your resort hotel much faster.

The TSA announced that discounted TSA PreCheck fees for families are coming soon. This will be a significant perk for frequent visitors to Walt Disney World, making future trips more convenient.

Disney fans should monitor tsa.gov

Military families visiting for programs like Disney's Armed Forces Salute or staying at the Shades of Green resort can use dedicated TSA PreCheck lanes.

Active military personnel and DOD civilian staff get PreCheck for free by using their DOD ID as their Known Traveler Number when booking travel.

The rules for children in PreCheck lanes remain family-friendly: kids 12 and under can join their eligible parents without restriction, and teens (13-17) can also use the lane if they are on the same reservation.

For families with veterans, wounded warriors, or children with special accessibility needs, the TSA Cares program offers personalized assistance through screening. Contact TSA Cares via their website at least 72 hours before your flight.

Why This Matters for Disney Travelers:

Orlando International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the country, largely due to the millions of guests flying in for a Walt Disney World vacation.

During peak seasons like summer and holidays, security lines can be daunting.

While luggage size and packing varies, it’s not uncommon for families to have multiple carry-ons to juggle through security, particularly in the modern age of paying for checked luggage.

More Travel News and Future Updates:

The TSA plans to expand the program to other key airports relevant to Disney fans. Keep an eye out for dedicated family lanes coming to John Wayne Airport (SNA) for Disneyland vacations and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) for trips to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.

To ensure you maximize your park time, the TSA encourages all travelers to prepare for security by checking tsa.gov

For the latest real-time updates on this and other programs, consider following the TSA's official social media channels.

MCO History:

By 1968, all major airline operations had moved to Orlando International Airport (MCO) from the older Orlando Municipal Airport.

In 1971, the primary airlines operating at MCO were Delta Air Lines, Eastern Air Lines, National Airlines, and Southern Airways.

By 1978, MCO's annual passenger traffic reached approximately 5 million.

Eastern Air Lines was designated as "the official airline of Walt Disney World" during the 1970s and early 1980s.

Delta Air Lines began hub operations at MCO in 1987 and opened Airside 4 in 1990 to support them; the hub was later closed in 2007.

Disney later introduced the Magical Express shuttle service from MCO, which was eventually discontinued and replaced by paid services like Mears Connect.

As of 2023, MCO is primarily a destination airport with at least 45 airlines offering over 850 daily flights.

Ongoing renovations at Terminal C are planned to handle continued demand, including the addition of eight more gates and a pedestrian bridge.