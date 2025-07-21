Magic Kingdom Celebrates the New Disney Starlight Parade with Illuminating Merchandise

The new line of merchandise features a Minnie headband, pins and more.

Tonight is the debut of Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away at Magic Kingdom! Guests visiting the Walt Disney World park can now grab several souvenirs in celebration of the nighttime parade.

It’s finally time for the streets of Magic Kingdom to ignite with light and magic as the park welcomes the Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away nighttime parade.

The first nighttime parade at the Walt Disney World Resort since the closure of Main Street Electrical Parade on October 9th, 2016, debuts tonight, July 21st.

Arriving with it are some exciting new merchandise opportunities fans won’t wanna miss.

Let’s take a look!

Disney Starlight Mickey Mouse Wand



Disney Starlight Minnie Ears

Disney Starlight Pin and Passholder Pin

Additionally, a new attraction poster has debuted for the nighttime spectacular. The poster features many of the Disney icons found throughout the new nighttime entertainment offering, including Blue Fairy, Elsa, Moana, Miguel, and more.

Starlight Treats:

Yesterday, just ahead of the official debut of Disney Starlight, Magic Kingdom debuted a new popcorn bucket and popcorn flavor inspired by the parade.

Available at Main Street Confectionary, bubble gum and blue raspberry candy popcorn topped with mini marshmallows and white chocolate drizzle make up the new Disney Starlight Popcorn.

