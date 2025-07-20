A New Storytelling Map has Washed Ashore at Disney Yacht & Beach Club's Stormalong Bay

After a 6 month long refurbishment, the Stormalong Bay pool at Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts has reopened, including the debut of a new map.

Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a new post to Instagram

Located at Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resort at Walt Disney World

With the pool's return, Walt Disney Imagineering has added additional touches to the pool’s theme including the new storytelling map.

Throughout the carousel post, WDI highlights the cast members who helped bring the new sign to life and how they created new ways for guests to experience the story of Stormalong Bay.

Written on the new map is a scroll sharing the story of the pool.

It reads:

“Once upon a stormy sea,

A salty tar roamed wild and free.

He stood two hundred barrels tall,

With shoulds like an old brick wall.

His arms were fifty krakens strong.

This sea dog’s name? Old Stormalong.

A myth he seemed to those on shore,

From Hurricane Hanna to the Commodore,

Until one bleak and blustery day,

He ran aground upon this bay.

The Shaken shore-folk wailed and screeched,

“The giant’s real – and wrecked our beach!"

But clever Hanna kept her head,

As all her neighbors shook with dream,

“Not all is lost. Here’s my advice:

Let’s build ourselves a paradise.

Come lend a hand, Old Stormy, friend!

We’ll give this tale a happy end."

And build they did, without delay,

The lush lagoons of Stomalong Bay."

Check out the full post below:

