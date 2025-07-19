Autumnal Treasures: New Fall-Themed Apparel Arrives at Walt Disney World

With spooky season just around the corner, Walt Disney World has debuted several new merchandise items inspired by the upcoming fall festivities.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted several fall-inspired items now available at the resort.

Embracing autumnal traditions and Disney Villains, the three new apparel items are a perfect way to get a headstart on the Halloween season.

First up, for $49.99, guests can pick up a new fall drink themed crewneck sweatshirt, decorated with Chip n Dale, Mickey, and Minnie Mouse.

The Walt Disney World-branded top also features the text “Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice."

A fun preview to what's coming to the park, a Disney Hollywood Studios T-shirt features Sulley from Monsters, Inc. with a fun and ferocious appearance.

Adorned with "We Scare Because We Care" and some bat-winged doors, this design is now for sale for $29.99.

The Monstropolis themed area is well underway at the park, which is replacing the former Grand Avenue.

You can see the latest update here

Also, available for $29.99, The Emperor's New Groove fans have a somewhat rare opportunity to pick up a T-shirt inspired by the film.

The Disney Villain design features Yzma and Kronk holding the poison for Kusco.

For fans wanting to pick up multiple shirts, you can grab two T-shirts for $25 dollars each, providing a $10 dollars savings.

