Photos: Construction Walls Go Up Around Muppet*Vision 3D and Grand Park While Updated Monsters Inc. Concept Art Showcases a Few Changes

An updated version of the previously-released concept art for the Monsters Inc. Land has seen a few minor changes.

Muppet*Vision 3D closed permanently this past Saturday, June 7th, and just a few days later, construction walls are now up around Grand Park as work gets underway on the new Monsters Inc. themed area.

Thousands of Muppets fans showed up on Saturday to say farewell to Muppet*Vision 3D after nearly 35 years of operation at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The following day, rolling planters blocked off access to the area to allow for a cast member farewell party on Tuesday. Now that the party is over, construction walls have gone up, teasing what’s to come.

Updated concept art for the new Monsters Inc. area also adorns the walls, which while similar to the originally released art, has received a few changes.

Originally, a globe-shaped Monsters Inc. logo was set to replace the Miss Piggy fountain. Now, it looks as if the fountain will be sticking around with some new decorations. The former Muppet*Vision theater was originally set to be transformed into “The Monstro," but it will now be known as “The Glob."

A billboard for Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor was placed on top of the former It’s a Wonderful Shop building, but that is gone in the new art. Nearby, a clothes line now hangs across the buildings.

The entrance area to the Monsters Inc. Door Coaster has been expanded in the new art, creating a plaza in front of the building. A few vehicles can be seen parked out front, and what appears to be a children’s play area of some sort can be seen off to the left.

Over at PizzeRizzo, we spotted construction workers starting to take down fans and light fixtures from the second-level outdoor seating section.

Walls only block off access to the Grand Park area of Grand Avenue, with Baseline Tap House and Ice Cold Hydraulics remaining open to guests.

More on Monsters Inc. Land:

Picking up after the events of Pixar Animation Studios’ beloved film, humans have now been invited to visit the world of Monsters, Inc.

Guests will be able to see the sights, hear the laughs and zoom through the building just like James P. Sullivan (a.k.a. Sulley) and Mike Wazowski.

The land will include Disney’s first-ever suspended coaster

However, the Muppets won’t be leaving the park entirely as they will be taking over Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster

