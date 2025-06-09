Photos: Goofy’s CommuniCore Hall Takeover Continues with the Grab-n-Goof Food Booth at EPCOT

The booth offers snacks like Mac and Cheese Bites and savory and sweet takes on ravioli.

With EPCOT’s CommuniCore Hall currently the home of the Cool Kid Summer experience known as GoofyCore, the Goofy takeover of the area has continued with the exterior food booth on the building now transformed into Grab-n-Goof.

Previously Festival Favorites, the booth now has an entirely new snack-oriented menu, including Mac and Cheese Bites (which come with Ranch) for $5.50.

There is also a Pepperoni Pizza Ravioli (with Parmesan and Marinara) For $6.00.

And there’s a sweet twist on the above via a Cookies and Cream Ravioli, described as a Sandwich Cookie-crusted Chocolate Cream Ravioli topped with Chocolate Ganache and Vanilla Cream.

Finally, in terms of drinks, you can get a Seasonal Beer for $12.00, while on the non-alcoholic front, the colorful Goofy’s Gone Fishing includes Blue Raspberry Lemonade with Strawberry Boba Pearls and a choice of Fish or Shark Gummy Candies (gotta go with the Shark, right??)

